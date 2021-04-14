“It’s time to end America’s longest war. It’s time for American troops to come home.”

President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday on his plan to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan by September 11th.

He told Americans he was speaking from the same spot where President George W. Bush first announced U.S. strikes on Afghanistan in October 2001. Biden mentioned at one point he spoke directly with the former Republican president about his decision.

“We delivered justice to bin Laden a decade ago, and we’ve stayed in Afghanistan for a decade since,” the president said. “Since then, our reasons for remaining in Afghanistan become increasingly unclear, even as the terrorist threat that we went to fight evolved.”

Bien said the U.S. can’t “continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan” and added, “I’m now the fourth United States president to preside over American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans, two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility on to a fifth.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]