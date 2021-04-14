Fox News, CNN Score Audience Wins With Younger Viewers in Tuesday Ratings

Ongoing controversy surrounding Fox News’ biggest star isn’t keeping audiences away, as Tucker Carlson again topped the charts Tuesday in both total viewers and in the key demographic of viewers age 25-54. However, two CNN shows popped up in the top five most-watched shows in the key demo, knocking out some of the players who regularly occupy top spots with younger viewers.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched cable news show of the day, with 2.94 million total viewers and 452,000 in the demo. Hannity was second in total viewers, with 2.81 million, and had 373,000 in the demo. The Five was third in total viewers, with 2.67 million, and third in the demo, with 412,000. The Rachel Maddow Show was fourth in total viewers, with 2.52 million, but with 310,000 in the demo, was well out of range of the top five in the demo for Tuesday night. The Ingraham Angle was fifth in total viewers, with 2.28 million, and second in the demo, with 436,000.

Two CNN shows – Anderson Cooper 360 and the 10 p.m. hour of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon – tied for fourth in the demo, with 374,000 viewers A25-54, just enough to keep Hannity out of the top five most-watched shows in the demo. However, neither show ranked among the most-watched in total viewers, with AC360 getting 1.28 million total viewers, and CNN Tonight getting 1.14 million.

Notably, Tuesday’s episode of Gutfeld! at 11 p.m. was pre-empted for breaking news, as Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream covered the ongoing protests in Minneapolis following the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of a local police officer. Bream won the demo for the hour, with 320,000 younger viewers, and was second in total viewers, with 1.28 million. The 11th Hour with Brian Williams was first in total viewers, with 1.34 million, and third in the demo, with 208,000. The second hour of CNN Tonight was third in total viewers, with 829,000, and second in the demo, with 250,000.

Fox News had the most viewers in total day, with 1.43 million, and was second in the demo, with 244,000. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.16 million, and third in the demo, with 164,000. CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, with 951,000, but won the demo in total day, with 254,000.

Prime time belonged to Fox, with an average 2.68 million total viewers, and 420,000 in the demo. MSNBC was second in total viewers, with 1.88 million, and third in the demo, with 259,000. CNN averaged 1.24 million total viewers, and was second in the demo, with 373,000.

Early morning viewers turned to Fox and Friends, which had the most total viewers, 1.16 million, and the most in the demo, with 222,000. Morning Joe was second, with 1.12 million total viewers, and 156,000 in the demo. New Day was third, with 567,000 total viewers, and 141,000 in the demo.

