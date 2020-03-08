One factor in Joe Biden’s big Super Tuesday was the fact that Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out beforehand.

On Meet the Press Sunday, Chuck Todd pressed Sanders on what went wrong for him on Super Tuesday. The senator touted his wins in several states before bringing up “the establishment”:

“I think the explanation is not complicated. The establishment put a great deal of pressure on Pete Buttigieg, on Amy Klobuchar — who ran really aggressive campaigns, I know both of them, they work really, really hard — but suddenly, right before Super Tuesday, they announced their withdrawal. If they had not withdrawn from the race before Super Tuesday, which was kind of a surprise to a lot of people, I suspect we would have won in Minnesota, we would have won in Maine, we would have won in Massachusetts. The turnout would have been different. But I think what we’re doing in this campaign, Chuck, is we’re taking on fought only the entire political establishment, we’re taking on the corporate establishment as well.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]