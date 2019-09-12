Former Texas Congressman and 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said at ABC’s Democratic debate that President Donald Trump “inspired” the El Paso shooting last month.

In his opening statement, O’Rourke railed against Trump by pointing to the “cost and the consequence of his presidency.” O’Rourke accused Trump of bringing racism and violence “out into the open” throughout America before turning to the massacre that left dozens dead and wounded in his hometown in early August.

“Twenty two people were killed,” O’Rourke said. “Dozens more injured by a man carrying a weapon he should never have been able to buy in the first place, inspired to kill by our president.”

In the aftermath of the shooting, the gunman’s anti-immigrant manifesto drew comparisons between the rhetoric Trump has embraced throughout his political career. O’Rourke has repeatedly hammered Trump over the shooting, decrying the president as a “racist” repeatedly.

Watch above, via ABC.

