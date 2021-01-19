President-elect Joe Biden gave an emotional farewell address in Delaware on Tuesday, less than 24 hours before he’s set to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.

“To my fellow Delawareans, on behalf of the entire Biden family that’s here today, I want to express how much you mean to me and to every one of us,” Biden said, as he got personal talking about his family’s ties to the state for many years.

“It’s deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here, a place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans,” he continued. “I’ll always be a proud son of the state of Delaware.”

As Biden recalled the words of James Joyce, Biden teared up as he said, “When I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”

Biden also got emotional as he spoke about his late son Beau Biden. as he spoke at the National Guard/Reserve Center named for Beau.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret. He’s not here. Because we should be introducing him as president.”

He concluded, “But we have great opportunities. Delaware’s taught us anything’s possible.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

