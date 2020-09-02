Biden Clarifies Comments About Covid Response: I’ll Follow the Science But There Won’t be Need to ‘Shut Down the Whole Economy’

Joe Biden clarified recent comments of his about whether he would be willing to shut down the country again.

In a recent interview, Biden was asked if he would be willing to shut down the country again, if scientists recommended it, to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Biden said, “I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. Because we cannot get the country moving until we control the virus… I would shut it down, I would listen to the scientists.”

At a press conference Wednesday, CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe asked Biden how he would do that at a federal level and how he would weigh that against warnings from economic advisers about triggering another economic crisis.

Biden said the economy won’t be able to get pack on track until the nation can control the virus:

“There is going to be no need, in my view, to be able to shut down the whole economy. I got asked by David Muir a question — if I was asked to shut everything down. I took that as the generic question ‘Am I going to follow the science?'”

He also talked about the continued need for everyone to wear masks and keep socially distant.

“When I find these folks talking about ‘my freedom,’ I talk about patriotism. Why do you wear a mask? To protect your neighbor. To keep someone else from getting sick and maybe dying,” Biden continued. “I call that patriotic. This is the United States of America. Every generation’s made sacrifices to help others in moments of crisis.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

