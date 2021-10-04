President Joe Biden hedged on whether he blames Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for the difficulty he has seen with implementing his $3.5 trillion spending agenda.

Biden gave an address from the White House where he slammed Republicans over their refusal to raise the debt ceiling while he continues to push his infrastructure and reconciliation packages through Congress. When the president opened the floor to questions, he was asked why he has been unable to get his party firmly behind him when he was on Capitol Hill last week.

“I was able to close the deal with 99 percent of my party. Two people are still on their way,” Biden said. “I don’t think there’s been a president who has been able to close deals in a position where he has only 50 votes in the Senate and a bare majority in the House. It’s a process. We’ll get it done.”

This seemed to be an insinuated reference to Manchin and Sinema, the two moderate Democrats who’ve refused to get on board with the massive spending push advanced by their colleagues. Reporters picked up on this since Biden was then asked about how “it sounds like you’re putting the blame squarely on two U.S. senators for your inability to close that deal… Am I incorrect? Is that who the blame lies with?”

“Look, I need 50 votes in the Senate. I have 48,” Biden answered before moving on.

As the scrum continued, Biden was asked for his response to protesters who antagonized Manchin and Sinema over their opposition to the reconciliation bill. Asked whether those protests “cross a line,” Biden said “I don’t think they’re appropriate tactics, but it happens to everybody. The only people it doesn’t happen to are people who have secret service standing around them. It’s a part of the process.”

Watch above, via CNN.

