

2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden sparred with Axios over Hunter Biden, but promised restrictions on family members conducting business overseas if he is elected president.

“No one is going to be seeking patents from China,” Biden told Axios’ Mike Allen in an interview, alluding to a recent business deal of Ivanka Trump. Ivanka currently holds an administration role in President Donald Trump’s White House alongside husband Jared Kushner.

“[My family] will not be engaged in any foreign business because of what’s happened in this administration,” Biden said of his family if he wins office in 2020. “If you want to talk about problems, let’s talk about Trump’s family.”

But he did also spar with Allen when questioned about Hunter’s business in Ukraine.

“I don’t know what he was doing. I know he was on the board. I found out he was on the board after he was on the board and that was it,” Biden responded when asked about Hunter’s role on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

He also told Allen he would not look into it further, when asked if he would “No, because I trust my son,” he said.

“Don’t you need to know?” Allen asked.

“There was nothing on its face that was wrong,” Biden said. “You know there’s not one single shred of evidence.”

Biden even seemed to criticize the media, or at least Allen, for asking him about Hunter.

“You keep asking me these questions … you’re doing what you have to do, but I’m not worried about it,” he said.

Watch above, via Axios on HBO.

