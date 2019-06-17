Vice President Joe Biden has talked on the campaign trail about working with Republicans, and during the Poor People’s Summit today, he defended his position as he acknowledged people consider it naive.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid, one of the moderators, told Biden at one point the initiatives he’s proposing would wind up in the Senate, currently run by Republicans. She asked, “How would you get past either a majority-Republican Senate in which Mitch McConnell was determined to kill all of these ideas or even a Mitch McConnell in the minority who repeated the consistent filibustering you had when you were vice president?”

“Joy, I know you’re one of the ones that thinks it’s naive to think we have to work together,” Biden responded. “The fact of the matter is if we can’t get a consensus, nothing happens except the abuse of power by the executive.”

“You have to go out and beat these folks if they don’t agree with you by making your case,” he continued, saying the president should be able to persuade the public.

“If you start off with the notion there’s nothing you can do, well, why don’t you all go home then?” Biden said. “Or let’s start a real physical revolution if you’re talking about it. Because we have to be able to change what we’re doing within our system.”

“You can shame people to do things the right way,” he added.

Recent reporting indicated that some Obama White House alums are stunned by Biden’s comments about working with Republicans, and that continued today:

maybe you can shame people. you can’t shame McConnell. it would be dope to find a path to greater bipartisanship but this isn’t that path. https://t.co/l2YNj0H7i0 — alyssa “activist witches 2020” mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) June 17, 2019

