During her Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Federal Communications Commission cited praise she received from Charlie Gasparino on Tucker Carlson Tonight last week.

Appearing before the Senate Commerce Committee, Gigi Sohn noted that the Fox Business senior correspondent had called her “brilliant” on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

“I mean, listen, she’s a brilliant lawyer,” Gasparino told Tucker Carlson. “She’s a brilliant progressive activist, but she is to the left of Rachel Maddow. She’s probably as liberal as Bernie Sanders when it comes to government controlling the internet and big business. She hates Fox.”

These other remarks did not make it into Sohn’s comments.

“She was once again grilled by Republicans on matters of conflict of interest,” said Jackie DeAngelis on Fox Business Network on Wednesday. “But she made reference to someone we know – Charlie Gasparino.”

The guest host aired a clip of Sohn at the hearing earlier in the day.

“I appreciate actually, the expressions from both sides of the aisle that you recognize I am qualified,” said the nominee. “I don’t know if I’m brilliant, although Charles Gasparino did say that on Fox News. I thought that was pretty cool on the Tucker Carlson show. Who would’ve thought? I appreciate that.”

DeAngelis welcomed Gasparino to the show and he reiterated that Sohn is “really smart, she’s brilliant on the issues, she’s a strong advocate for progressive telecom policies.”

He praised her “feistiness,” but stated that her past association with “very progressive issues” such as net neutrality could imperil her nomination. Gasparino also noted Sohn has pledged to recuse herself from FCC decisions involving retransmission fees in what may have been a “quid pro quo” to gain the support – or at least silence – of broadcast companies that now do not take issue with her nomination.

