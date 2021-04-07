Biden Pressed on Whether Infrastructure Bill Will Be Bipartisan: I Said I’d ‘Try‘ to Work With GOP

President Joe Biden was asked Wednesday if he will have “failed” on his talk of bipartisanship if no Republicans support his infrastructure plan.

Following the president’s address on the legislation, NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked if he’s willing to go lower on the proposed 28 percent corporate tax rate.

“I’m willing to listen to that, I’m wide open, but we’ve got to pay for this,” the president responded.

Welker then asked, “Will you have failed on your promise of bipartisanship if you don’t get Republicans on board with this plan, your first plan passed along party lines?”

“What I said was I would try to work with my friends on the other side,” Biden responded. “There are things that we are working on, together, some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass.”

“But the last plan I laid out what was available, what I was suggesting, and how I deal with it, and a bipartisan group came to see me. And then the Republican group came to see me. And they started off at $600 billion and that was it. It is if they come forward with a plan, the bulk of it is a billion three or four, two or three, that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise. But they didn’t. They didn’t move an inch. Not an inch,” he added.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

