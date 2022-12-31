Biden Replies With a Quip When Asked About Running in 2024 While Vacationing in St. Croix

While vacationing on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week amid the border crisis, President Joe Biden had the $7 trillion omnibus bill sent down so he could sign it, and dodged a question about running for reelection in 2024, a prospect not all Democrats relish.

As the president was leaving restaurant in downtown Christiansted on St. Croix Friday night, reporters called out a few questions.

One reporter shouted out, “have you discussed 2024?”

Biden waved and replied “Happy New Year” as the reporters continued to speak.

Another asked, “Have you talked to your family about running for reelection, sir?”

The president had indicated his intent to have family discussions over the New Year about the possibility of a reelection bid, CNN reported on Saturday.

When asked about that on Friday, Biden made a quick joke and avoided answering.

“There’s an election coming up?” he said jokingly.

“Yeah,” the reporter responded.

“I didn’t know that,” Biden replied smiling.

After airing the clip on Saturday, CNN’s Kevin Liptak clarified that the question isn’t all that unanswered as we head into the New Year.

“Now, in reality, what President Biden’s people around him say is that the President has decided that he will run for reelection,” Liptak reported. “Of course, anything could change his mind in the next couple months, but as of now they are planning for a reelection bid in the next couple months.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

