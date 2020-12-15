President-elect Joe Biden is campaigning in Georgia Tuesday for Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, and he made a point earlier of going after their Republican opponents for backing an effort to overturn the results of the election in the state.

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue backed the attempt from Texas attorney general Ken Paxton to get the results of the presidential election tossed.

The Supreme Court rejected the case, and now Biden is invoking their support of that effort on the stump.

After joking about how he won Georgia “three times” following recounts in the state, Biden went on a tear against Loeffler and Perdue for backing the Texas case to “toss out your votes”:

“You know who didn’t stand by? You know who did nothing while Trump, Texas, and others were trying to wipe out every single one of the almost 5 million votes you cast here in Georgia in November? Your two Republican senators! They stood by. In fact, your two Republican senators fully embraced what Texas was telling the Supreme Court. They fully embraced nullifying nearly 5 million Georgia votes. You might want to remember that come January 5th.”

He added that maybe the senators were just “confused” and thought they represented Texas instead of Georgia.

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

