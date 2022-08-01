President Joe Biden will address the country at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday to detail a successful counterterrorism strike in Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement.

CNN’s Natasha Bertrand, citing White House sources, shared a partial statement from a “senior” White House official. The person informed her over the weekend the U.S. conducted a “counterterrorism operation” against a person described as a “significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan.”

“The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” the official said.

Updated White House guidance says POTUS will “deliver remarks on a successful counterterrorism operation” at 7:30 tonight. — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) August 1, 2022

Citing two sources close to the matter, Fox News host Bret Baier reported he could confirm the man killed was al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Zawahiri took over the terror group after Osama bin Laden was taken out by U.S. special forces in 2011.

According to Baier, the al-Qaeda chief was killed by a CIA drone strike just outside of Kabul in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The FBI had him listed as the agency’s most wanted terrorist as of Monday afternoon. A bounty of $25 million had been placed on al-Zawahiri.

The bureau said of al-Zawahiri: Al-Zawahiri is a physician and the founder of the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ). This organization opposes the secular Egyptian Government and seeks its overthrow through violent means. In approximately 1998, the EIJ led by Al-Zawahiri merged with Al Qaeda. The international terrorist was born in Egypt in 1951. Watch above, via Fox News.

