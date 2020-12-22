During a press conference on Tuesday, President-elect Joe Biden addressed the alarming cyberattack that many Trump administration officials and lawmakers have said came from Russia.

“This attack constitutes a grave risk to our national security,” Biden said. “It was carefully planned and carefully orchestrated.”

He went on to slam President Donald Trump for the attack, saying “the truth is the Trump administration failed to prioritize cybersecurity” and invoked his firing of Chris Krebs, as well as his “irrational downplaying” of the cyberattack.

Biden invoked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General Bill Barr confirming the attack came from Russia, and said the current administration “needs to make an official attribution.”

Trump himself downplayed the severity of the attack, contradicting his secretary of state to suggest it may have been carried out by China.

“This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching,” Biden said.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

