Biden Thanks Fauci and Jokes (?) That He’s the Real President: ‘I Sincerely Mean It’

President Joe Biden delivered remarks on Thursday at the National Institute of Health, during which he thanked medical professionals and health officials for their hard work during the pandemic. He also singled out Dr. Anthony Fauci for praise with a somewhat eyebrow-raising quip.

In a joke that would surely be called “expert trolling” by MAGA Twitter in the reverse situation, Biden made a joke about something that happens to be a favorite insult/conspiracy theory about the Biden administration in some quarters on the right. Namely, that Biden isn’t pulling the strings in his own presidency.

Dr. Fauci is a favorite target in this particular scenario as the true power behind the throne, and Biden’s joke went right to it, whether intentionally or by happy coincidence.

“I’ve seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife. We kid each other,” said Biden. “Hey look, who is president? Fauci!”

The joke was framed with the remark about seeing Fauci more than the First Lady, meaning the joke was between the two of them about the demands on Biden’s time. Presumably.

“But all kidding aside, I sincerely mean it,” Biden continued. But before you panic, understand that he was referring to the sincerity of his gratitude for those dealing with the pandemic and keeping him informed on the latest information.

Probably.

Still, we can surely expect to see this joke with sinister lighting and music in a YouTube or Rumble video fairly soon.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com