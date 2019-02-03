comScore

Big Game Not (Super) Bowling Twitter Over: ‘This Sucks Pretty Hard’

by | Feb 3rd, 2019, 8:18 pm

The first half of Super Bowl LIII did not go over well on social media. The low scoring game (second lowest first half in Super Bowl history) has people dragging the game, and the commercials, and even the halftime show that before it started.

There were memes and gifs, and even people hoping for a Spongebob appearance. Check it out.

Believe us, there were MANY more.

