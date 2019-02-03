Big Game Not (Super) Bowling Twitter Over: ‘This Sucks Pretty Hard’

The first half of Super Bowl LIII did not go over well on social media. The low scoring game (second lowest first half in Super Bowl history) has people dragging the game, and the commercials, and even the halftime show that before it started.

There were memes and gifs, and even people hoping for a Spongebob appearance. Check it out.

A made for each other #superbowl… Terrible game matched with stunningly unimaginative ads. At $5 mil+ a pop. (For the advertisers for tomorrow: How to Measure the Effectiveness of your Super Bowl Ads: https://t.co/Lu1qBU0tVF) pic.twitter.com/4g1l1ErtOy — Avinash Kaushik (@avinash) February 4, 2019

This game is just as terrible as I had hoped it would be. #SuperBowl — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) February 4, 2019

So far – Super Boring 3-0 second lowest combined first half score in #SuperBowl history. 2-0 Super Bowl IX Steelers Vikings — Rob Fukuzaki (@abc7rob) February 4, 2019

That was the most surprisingly terrible half of football I can ever remember. #SuperBowl — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) February 4, 2019

I upgraded to the @hulu live plan for that terrible first half of #SuperBowl tedium. Refund please. — Kai MacMahon (@kaimac) February 4, 2019

A boring, 3-0 game, terrible commercials and Maroon 5 on deck is pretty much indicative of the state of the #NFL as a whole at this point in history. #SBLIII #SuperBowl — Alex Barrett (@Alex_Barrett) February 4, 2019

That was the worst half of football in #SuperBowl history. Just awful. — Dallas Britt (@DallasBBritt) February 4, 2019

Yea the super bowl is officially boring…. Hopefully this halftime show is interesting #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Mq2ZHppvPP — ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) February 4, 2019

…more like the Boring Bowl. This sucks pretty hard.#SuperBowl — Randi Naughton (@RandiNaughton) February 4, 2019

Praying that Spongebob comes out at halftime and livens this boring game up. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/iyAlCCmBiO — Makenzie Koch (@makenzie_koch) February 4, 2019

Well that was kinda boring … now it’s time for *checks notes* … Maroon 5? #SuperBowl — Mashable (@mashable) February 4, 2019

Don’t ever tell me soccer’s boring. #SuperBowl — Brian Sandalow (@BrianSandalow) February 4, 2019

Believe us, there were MANY more.

