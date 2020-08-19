CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon brutally mocked President Donald Trump for being the “biggest snowflake of them all” after Cooper shared a laundry list of companies the president has canceled throughout his first term.

Cooper addressed the fact that Trump is calling for his supporters to boycott Goodyear Tires over the company’s ban on MAGA apparel and called him a hypocrite when it comes to cancel culture.

“It’s not lost on us that he’s one of the founders of cancel culture. Look at some of the companies he’s called to boycott over the years, starting with his favorite medium, TV,” Cooper said before naming the many networks, people, companies, and sport teams Trump has bashed and boycotted over the years.

The list included HBO, MSNBC, CNN, Fox personalities Karl Rove and Megyn Kelly, actor Debra Messing, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, The Wall Street Journal, Macy’s, Apple, and Mexico.

“He’s the biggest snowflake of them all,” Lemon replied. “I should mention he has criticized me, he’s criticized you, he’s criticized my colleagues, called for the cancellation of CNN, and he tried to get involved in the AT&T merger. So, he’s a hypocrite when it comes to counter culture.”

Lemon posited that the president is actually afraid of being canceled by the United States in November, before calling him a racist and a bigot. The anchor added that it is normal for companies to prohibit employees from wearing political clothing and pointed out that Black Lives Matter apparel is not political but instead has to do with equal protection.

“I can’t wear certain things on the air because my boss and company deems it so. I think there’s a big difference between something political and something that has to do with equality,” he said.

“I would not want to wear an Obama shirt to work. I may want to wear it my personal life. I would not want to wear a Make America Great Again hat to work because it’s political, it shows my political stripes. I may want to wear it in my personal life. Everyone is free to do that. I don’t think you should be able to wear anything you want to work”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]