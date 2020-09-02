Several people close to President Donald Trump have been confronted in the past few days about his rather specific claim about a plane “loaded with thugs” currently under investigation, and even Vice President Mike Pence couldn’t directly back it up.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer pressed Attorney General Bill Barr on it in his marathon interview Wednesday, reviewing the president’s claim about thugs on a plane headed to D.C. to “do big damage” in D.C. after the RNC convention.

“He didn’t offer any specifics. He later the next day changed the story. The plane wasn’t coming to Washington. It was leaving Washington,” Blitzer said. “Have you asked the FBI to investigate this?”

Barr pointed more generally to reports he’s heard about people traveling to Washington from other cities “for the specific purpose of causing a riot.”

“Were they wearing black uniforms, and were they loaded, if you will?” Blitzer asked.

“I think there were many on planes. We’ve received multiple reports on this topic,” Barr said.

“And so what the president was talking about was information that you provided to the president?” Blitzer asked.

Barr finally said, “I don’t know what the president was specifically referring to.”

Blitzer noted reporting that the president’s comments echoed a conspiracy theory that was going around Facebook weeks ago.

“I don’t know what the president was referring to,” Barr repeated. “But I will say that we are trying to follow these things and we received numerous reports of people coming from other cities into Washington as we received many reports of people going into Kenosha from various states.”

“But you’re saying you don’t know specifically what the president was referring to?” Blitzer said.

“He seems to be talking in general terms,” Barr said. “I don’t know what he’s referring to.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

