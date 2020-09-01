During his Monday interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham — in which he said Joe Biden is being controlled by “people you’ve never heard of, people that are in the dark shadows” – President Donald Trump made a rather specific claim about a plane full of “thugs” he claimed were headed to D.C.:

“We had somebody get on a plane from a certain city this weekend, and in the plane it was almost completely loaded with thugs wearing these dark uniforms, black uniforms, with gear and this and that. They’re on a plane… I’ll tell you sometime, but it’s under investigation right now. But they came from a certain city and this person was coming to the Republican National Convention. And there were, like, seven people on the plane like this person, and then a lot of people were on the plane to do big damage.”

NBC News reported what the president described sounded similar to a debunked conspiracy theory that was spread months ago on Facebook. Trump repeated the claim in comments to reporters Tuesday morning.

On Fox News Tuesday night, Bret Baier spoke with Vice President Mike Pence and asked what plane the president is talking about.

Baier said, “We’re trying to get at the bottom of this story that the president has now told twice to reporters, that a person was on a plane, said there were six people dressed in black, filled with leaders, rioters, anarchists, people looking for trouble. Do you know what he’s talking about?”

Pence did not directly address the president’s plane claim and tried to say Trump was speaking more broadly:

“I think what the president is referring to is actually what we heard in many of the cities. I know in Detroit there were a large number of arrests several weeks ago and the vast majority of people were from out of state. The same thing occurred in arrests that took place in recent cities. Look, there’s something going on here where the radical left, these anarchists, and Antifa are moving people around the country and it’s one of the reasons that the Justice Department is looking into where is the funding for this coming from.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

