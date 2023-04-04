Bill Barr Warns Trump’s New Lawyer Will Regret Taking On Client: ‘He Hasn’t Worked With Trump Before’

Bill Barr, who served as attorney general under Donald Trump and often clashed with the former president, ribbed his new lawyer in the hush money case.

Despite Trump railing at Fox News for continuing to put Barr on the air, the former attorney general joined Martha MacCallum on Tuesday to give his thoughts after Trump’s arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after hush money payments to women claiming affairs.

After Barr said the case appears “pathetically weak” and unjust, MacCallum asked for his thoughts about Todd Blanche, the white-collar defense attorney Trump just brought on to his legal team.

Blanche was in the courtroom with Trump during the arraignment, and MacCallum read from an email in which Blanche said he left his law firm job to represent Trump because “I have decided it is the best thing for me to do and an opportunity I should not pass up.”

“Why do you think he says that?” MacCallum asked.

“Because he hasn’t worked with Trump before,” said Barr. He cracked up at his own comment as MacCallum asked “You think he’ll be sorry?”

“Lawyers inevitably are sorry for taking on assignments with him,” Barr said. “They spend a lot of time before grand juries or depositions themselves.”

Watch above via Fox News.

