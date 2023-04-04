Brit Hume Lashes Out at Trump Indictment, Says Americans See It as Attempt to Give ‘Utterly Senile’ Biden Another Term

Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume went on a tear against the indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday shortly after the former president was arraigned in Manhattan.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records and pleaded not guilty to all of them. District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought the charges in connection with hush money payments Trump made in 2016 to two women with whom he had affairs.

Republicans have accused Bragg of having political motives in prosecuting the former president.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Story on Fox News, Hume conjured a hypothetical American citizen as a conduit for attacking Bragg and President Joe Biden. It is unclear where the views of Hume’s stand-in for the average American end and Hume’s resume:

Put yourself in the position of an American citizen watching this – someone not dedicated to Trump, nor a Trump hater; worried about the world; worried about Russia and China becoming more united; worried about the stalemate in Ukraine; worried about inflation and the possibility of recession in this country; worried about the lawlessness at the border and the lawlessness on our streets. And he looks at this and says, well, we’re gonna have an election in a couple years. Who we gonna get? Well, Joe Biden is apparently gonna run again. He’s the person under whose watch these circumstances I’ve just described arose. He’s also gonna be what – 82 years old when election day rolls around? Many people think he’s too old, that he’s senescent, if not utterly senile. And on the other hand, the prospect seems to be clear now that we’ll have Donald Trump again, a man who today stands indicted and arraigned in a district, in a court in New York City on charges that many legal experts think are flimsy and should be thrown out. It is not a moment that I think most people will find inspiring.

“I think you’re absolutely right about that,” Martha MacCallum concurred. “And the list that you just gave us of all of the concerns going on in the world, I think about it in terms of here in Manhattan as well, Brit, when you look at an increase in serious crime of 22% and we have a district attorney who has focused a lot of his attention on moving things from felony to misdemeanor. And in this case, he’s going from misdemeanor to felony.”

Conservatives, especially on Fox News, have held up New York as a model of chaos overrun with criminals.

Hume cited a CNN poll released on Monday showing 60% of respondents agreed with the decision to indict Trump, despite the fact the counts hadn’t been made public yet. At the same time, only 37% asserted they believe he had committed crimes.

“I must say, I was struck by, I guess it was a CNN poll in the last couple of days in which a distinct minority – 37% – thought there was–crime was involved here,” Hume said. “But 60% were in support of the indictment, which means an awful lot of people that don’t think he did anything were happy to see him pursued anyway. That’s a little disturbing, wouldn’t you say?”

“Yeah, I would,” MacCallum replied.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com