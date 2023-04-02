Bill Barr Warns Letting Trump Testify in His Own Defense Would Be a ‘Particularly Bad Idea’ Because ‘He Lacks All Self Control

Donald Trump’s former attorney general Bill Barr assessed it would be a “bad idea” for the ex-president to testify when his criminal indictment goes to trial.

Barr joined Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday, where he denounced Trump’s indictment and upcoming arraignment for falsifying business records in connection with the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal. The former AG used the conversation to push back on those who accused him for years of being Trump’s “toady,” though he recalled how the ex-president often “made my life difficult” with his old Twitter habits.

As Barr questioned the legal basis for Trump’s indictment, Bream noted that the ex-president still faces legal scrutiny for his culpability on January 6th, plus the Mar-a-Lago documents scandal. Barr re-affirmed his view that the case of the documents is the “most serious” against Trump, whereas the January 6th case is “difficult.”

“It also runs into First Amendment issues,” he said. “You know, where are you going to draw the line between legitimate First Amendment activity — protesting an election — and actually conspiring to undo an election?”

From there, Bream asked Barr “if the president was your client, would you put him on the stand? Because I’ve gotta imagine, if any of these cases get to trial, he’s going to want to defend himself.”

Barr’s answer put him emphatically against the idea.

I’m not his lawyer. Generally, I think it’s a bad idea to go on the stand, and I think it’s a particularly bad idea for Trump because he lacks all self control, and it would be very difficult to prepare him and keep him testifying in a prudent fashion.

Watch above via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com