Bill de Blasio: NYC Won’t ‘Begin to Get Back to Normal’ Until July or August

As of right now, New York state has shutdown through May 15. But new comments from the mayor of New York City suggest that a reopening might actually be much farther away.

Appearing on Fox News Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) suggested that a late summer or early fall reopening might be more realistic.

“I don’t want a false start,” de Blasio said, adding that he doesn’t want to give “false hope” to people who believe that New Yorkers will be able to gather in places like stadiums with crowds in excess of 50,000.

“That’s a false hope, that’s not fair to people,” the mayor said. “But the light at the end of the tunnel is later on in the summer, as we go into the fall, we can get it right. But [it will take] a lot of discipline.”

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer asked de Blasio to clarify.

“I’m hearing July in that answer,” Hemmer said. “Is that what I hear?”

“July, August are the months where we have to begin to get back to normal,” de Blasio said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

