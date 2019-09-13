Bill Maher got heated with Michael Moore tonight over what the Democrats’ strategy needs to be in 2020 in order to defeat Donald Trump, even going back to 2008 to rehash Barack Obama‘s election.

Moore acknowledged Maher’s concerns about Democratic promising too much to voters, going back to years and years of policies Maher himself has pushed for and is now seeing blossom across the country.

“Why pull back now, Bill?” Moore asked.

“The country isn’t there,” Maher shot back. “You’re lumping a lot of vague shit together. The country is for raising the minimum wage, of course. The country is not for Medicare for All.”

Moore briefly went off on Trump’s “evil genius” and said Democrats need to be fighting for progressive beliefs.

Maher skeptically asked why Moore wants “the Squad” to be front and center for Democrats, when that’s something Trump would like too.

“People love them,” Moore said. “People of color love them, women of color love them!”

“Of the entire electorate,” Maher said, “not one of them has an approval rating above 25 percent. So you’re making this up. They’re not beloved, these people.”

Maher also went off on Moore for “romanticizing” young people and telling him that people become less idealistic as they grow older.

Moore argued that Bernie Sanders won states in the Democratic primary that Hillary Clinton didn’t even visit.

Maher shot back that the last Democrat who won big was Obama and “he was a centrist.”

Moore disputed that and said Obama ran as a populist. Maher insisted Obama was a centrist, and Moore countered, “I went in the voting booth, and on the ballot it said Barack Hussein Obama!… If you’re playing it safe, you don’t put fucking Hussein on the ballot!”

“It may not have been up to him!” Maher fired back as they kept going on this. Maher even offered to make a bet with Moore on the issue.

