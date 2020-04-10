Bill Maher Asks Al Gore About Biden Potentially Designating Obama as ‘Coronavirus Czar’

Bill Maher spoke with former Vice President Al Gore about the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and asked a question related to the 2020 race.

“What would you think about [Joe] Biden naming [Barack] Obama coronavirus czar right now?” Maher asked.

“He did really good with the ebola virus. You think that would excite people to get to the polls, knowing that Obama was going to be in charge of handling this disease as opposed to the way it’s being handled at the top right now?”

Gore said Obama probably wouldn’t take that position, but added that the former president “would be extremely capable at anything he was assigned to.”

“I’d question whether or not Biden would want to do that right now, but it’s not a bad idea, Bill,” Gore added.

