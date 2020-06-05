Bill Maher ended his show Friday by saying if good cops really can’t stand the “bad apples” around them, they need to start speaking up more and breaking the “blue wall of silence.?

He said there’s no doubt that if George Floyd was killed but no one recorded it, it would have been “lie lie lie” from the police.

“‘If you see something, say something’ has to apply to police too.”

Maher repeatedly said he understands that being a cop is tough, dangerous work, but that there needs to be more serious vetting about who can be a cop.

“I think the root of the problem with bad cops isn’t always racism, it’s high school,” he continued. “‘How much of high school did you spend inside a locker?’ should be question number one on the psych evaluation.”

Most cops, he acknowledged, “are mostly not ‘that guy,’ but ‘that guy’ is who we have to weed out.”

You can watch above, via HBO.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]