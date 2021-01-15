Bill Maher kicked off his first show of 2021 talking to former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and pressing her on her tenure in the Trump administration.

Conway continued to defend Trump and said that “a lot went right” — to the point where Maher even remarked at one point it “sounds like you’re still working there.”

She addressed the mob violence at the Capitol last week and confirmed reports that she called the White House that day and asked them to “add my name to the chorus of people” saying the president should make a public statement.

“Last week was vulgar. There’s no place for violence and vandalism, and I wish the president had spoken with the people earlier to get them the hell out of there,” she said.

Maher added that “the reason why they were there is that he never conceded the election.”

Conway said she acknowledged Biden’s win weeks earlier, and told Maher that she felt “real disappointment” that the last two months “weren’t spent mostly talking about the accomplishments.”

They went back and forth on some of the issues Conway talked up, and at one point Maher asked about Trump’s insulting style, even going so far as to read a long list of every single insult the president has directed at him.

We will add video of the segment when it becomes available.

