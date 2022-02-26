Bill Maher Says Dems Should Be ‘Gracious’ to Trump Voters: Don’t Say ‘Nice Work, You Stupid, Racist Sh*t-kicker!’

Comic and pundit Bill Maher said Democrats should be “gracious” to former President Donald Trump voters, and resist the urge to say things like “Nice work, you stupid, racist shit-kicker.”

On Friday night’s edition of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host devoted the end of his “New Rules” segment to the plight of the slowly-awakening Trump voter. Pointing to data points — like recent polling showing a significant decrease in voters who say they are loyal to Trump rather than to the Republican Party — Maher suggested this is the time for Democrats to extend an olive branch rather than a middle finger:

So sure, the temptation will be to humiliate Republican voters who are now finally coming to their senses about Trump to shame them, call them deplorable and say, “What were you thinking you stupid fuck?” But I’m saying, Don’t do that. Don’t. I know it’s, I made it sound good, but don’t it. Don’t do that, that will drive them right back into Trump’s arms. Look, we’ve all had a friend who’s dated a psycho. And then they come to their senses, the last thing they want to talk about is how they dated a psycho. It took Trump voters a long time to make it all the way down the MAGA rabbit hole. To jump on them the second they poke their head out would ensure many more years of political winter. Instead of saying “Nice work, you stupid, racist shit-kicker.” Maybe try: “Hey, how you been? Welcome back to the wonderful world of reality.” “You got taken by a salesman. Happens to all of us.” And don’t… And don’t talk politics at all. Just say, I don’t know. “How about that Yellowstone show, huh?” Little things, little things that will make them think, “Hey, maybe Democrats don’t all eat babies.” Provide a face-saving path for them to become traditional indoor Republicans again.

Maher pointed to how the U.S. handled Germany and Japan after World War II. He also cited Abraham Lincoln’s handling of Confederate soldiers, which was followed by a hundred and fifty years of lynchings and racist terrorism.

