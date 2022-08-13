Distraught Bill Maher Says Mar-a-Lago Raid Is ‘Saving’ Trump’s Political Future: ‘His Fortune Was Finally Falling!’

While many might not view an FBI raid of one’s property as entirely good news, Bill Maher is declaring Donald Trump as the “luckiest man in the world” after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago property.

On HBO’s Real Time on Friday, Maher took his usual digs at Trump — even jokingly bringing out some fake items recovered at Mar-a-Lago, including a “pee tape” — but he questioned whether the former president knew he was in possession of classified materials.

“I just think he was like, ‘They’re mine! I live here! I put it in those boxes! I get to take my boxes!'” the comedian said.

Maher acknowledged Attorney General Merrick Garland likely wouldn’t have signed off on the search if it were not serious, but he lamented the fact that this raid allows Trump to play the “victim” and likely saves him politically.

“His fortune was finally falling. The Big Lie was finally losing momentum. [Ron] DeSantis was beating him in the polls — you know who hates this more than anybody? DeSantis,” Maher said.

Trump, he added at one point, must have “sold his soul to devil” because he is the “luckiest man in the world.” Now, Maher argued, Trump has become a martyr.

“I had this in the bag, and now I gotta run against President Martyr,” Maher joked about DeSantis’ reaction to the news of the raid. “And this is saving Trump politically because now, of course, all the Republicans — what do they do?”

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan argued that President Joe Biden also benefits from the raid, if it does indeed better set up Trump as his likeliest opponent in 2024.

“If you’re Joe Biden, who would you rather face — Donald Trump who has all the baggage, who has the Jan. 6 investigation ranging a number of legal actions, all this stuff now… or would you rather face a much younger, more dynamic DeSantis who hasn’t had the baggage?” Morgan said.

