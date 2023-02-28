Bill Maher Tells CNN ‘Wokesters’ and ‘Trumpers’ Have Parties Living In Fear: ‘Fringes Are Not Doing This Country Any Great Favors’

A preview of a sit-down between CNN’s Jake Tapper and comedian Bill Maher was aired on Tuesday’s CNN This Morning ahead of its 9 p.m. premiere.

In what Tapper described as a wide-ranging conversation, Maher attacked Democrats and Republicans, accusing both of being afraid of the more extreme activists in their parties. Maher is plenty critical of former President Donald Trump and his more vocal supporters, but he also often blasts Democrats on issues like political correctness and crime. A portion of Maher’s Real Time show recently began airing on CNN.

“Do you think Democratic politicians have changed their views or do you think they’re jut afraid of their party’s activists the way a lot of Republicans are afraid of their party’s activists, the MAGA folks?” Tapper asked Maher in the preview clip.

“They’re afraid, yes,” Maher said.

The comedian pined for the days of “old school” liberals and conservatives who could manage to actually talk.

“I think again, there are four tribes in this country. I think there’s old school liberals and old school conservatives, Republicans and Democrats, the kind of people who used to [get along]. I think that’s the majority of the country,” he said.

“Like Hillary Clinton and Jeb Bush or someone?” Tapper asked.

“Yeah, the kind of people who never agreed on a hell of a lot, but they found ways to work together. They didn’t hate each other. It wasn’t all about making liberal tears cry and all this stuff and owning and destroying people. It was just, yeah I don’t agree Bob Dole, but we can work together,” Maher said. “We can get a Grand Bargain, that kind of stuff. So I think that’s the majority, but then you have Trumpers and then you have wokesters and those fringes are not doing this country any great favors.”

Tapper lauded Maher when explaining why he chose to do the interview.

“He’s one of the most preeminent political comedians in the country, if not the most, and obviously he works for HBO Max, our sister channel so it seemed like a great opportunity to sit down and pick his brain about politics, about comedy, about any number of things he talks about on Friday nights,” he said.

The entirety of Tapper’s interview with Maher will air at 9 p.m. eastern on Tuesday. Tapper teased that he and the comedian discussed everything from 2024 to his prediction that Trump would not leave office willingly after losing the 2020 presidential election.

