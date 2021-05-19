Billionaire Lee Cooperman Trashes Bernie as a ‘Communist,’ Rekindles Feud With Warren: ‘I Don’t Want to Hear From Her’

Wall Street titan Lee Cooperman is rekindling his feud with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — sounding off on proposals from her and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in a new interview.

Speaking with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business, the hedge fund heavy laced into tax proposals from the Vermont and Massachusetts senators as excessive.

“I am willing to give 50 percent to the government, OK?” Cooperman said. “You talk to Bernie Sanders — I don’t think he’s a socialist. I think he’s a communist. He says 90 percent. Talk to Elizabeth Warren, 70 percent of the wealth tax.”

Cooperman added, “There’s a lot of things they could be doing to raise more tax revenue. But they don’t seem to have the courage. Get rid of carried interest. Get rid of 1031, which gives the real estate people the ability to roll forward. Raise the tax rate. But we don’t need a wealth tax. It just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. It’s confiscatory.”

The billionaire found an ally in Kudlow — who served as an economic adviser to former President Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand class warfare, because you can’t have a good-paying job without a good solid business,” Kudlow said. “And you’re not going to develop these new businesses or sustain businesses unless investors pony up some cash. In our system, which is a free economy, basically, investors work hand in hand with the workforce. There’s no class war. If it works properly, it’s integrated. The worker needs the investor. The investor needs the worker. Now, why can’t Elizabeth Warren figure that out, or Bernie Sanders, for that matter?”

Cooperman concurred — taking specific aim at his longtime rival Warren.

“They have a political ideology that does not allow that to work,” Cooperman said. “In her case, I think she’s into sound bite governance.”

The feud between Cooperman and Warren began in earnest two years ago — when the Wall Street mogul cried on television while denouncing Warren’s proposals, and she began selling mugs with the words “Billionaire tears” on them. Warren recently invited Cooperman to testify before a Senate committee, but Cooperman declined — stating that he didn’t feel the invite was sent in good faith.

Now, it seems Cooperman has no interest in pursuing any type of dialogue.

“I don’t want to hear from her again,” he told Kudlow.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

