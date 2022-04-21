Black Lives Matter Chapter Co-Founder Calls Mayor Eric Adams a ‘Coon’ in Fox News Interview

Black Lives Matter of Greater New York co-founder Hawk Newsome called New York City Mayor Eric Adams “a coon” on Thursday.

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Newsome defended BLM and slammed Adams.

The show played a clip from Adams’ appearance on Spectrum News NY1 on April 14.

“Where are all those who stated Black Lives Matter? If Black lives matters, then the thousands of people I saw on the street when Floyd was murdered should be on the street right now stating that the lives of these Black children that are dying every night matters. It can’t be hypocrites,” said Adams, referring to George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by then-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 when Chauvin put his left knee on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was in custody.

“The subject is African-Americans. I would also argue White lives matter, too. Everybody’s life matters here,” said America’s Newsroom co-host Bill Hemmer. “What the mayor contends, though, is that the same reaction is not given. What would you say to him?”

“It was smooth the way you threw White lives matters in there. Our problem is when Black lives are oppressed and don’t receive justice nobody cares, nothing happens. Something happens to a White person the world moves, right?” Newsome responded. “So, let’s get back to Eric Adams. This mayor who’s a Democrat but he spews conservative and Republican talking points. At the end of the day, we have a name for someone like this. And this is someone we’d call a coon, right?”

“Whoa!” Hemmer interjected.

“He is a Black man – he’s a White man in blackface, and a very conservative-minded White man, at that. So what we have is a man with hundreds of people on the city’s payroll, billions of dollars in budget, and 40,000 police officers,” said Newsome. “He has 10 victims in one night. The night before he had 16 shooting victims on the train and they say what are you going to do about policing and he says what about BLM? Is America not smart enough to see him deflecting?”

