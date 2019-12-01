comScore
Bloomberg Ripped Over Recent Interview on China, Saying ‘Xi Jinping Is Not a Dictator’

By Josh FeldmanDec 1st, 2019, 2:13 pm

An interview Michael Bloomberg did with Firing Line in September is getting renewed attention this week, given his getting into the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race.

Margaret Hoover said, “The United States currently accounts for about 15 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. China accounts for roughly 30 percent… Even if we get to net zero, how do you get China, India, and the other countries to be good partners?”

Bloomberg said that China “is doing a lot” now and said, “The communist party wants to stay in power in China, and they listen to the public. When the public says ‘I can’t breathe the air’ — Xi Jinping is not a dictator. He has to satisfy his constituents or he’s not going to survive.”

Hoover asked, “He’s not a dictator?”

“No, he has a constituency to answer to,” Bloomberg said.

As they went back and forth, Hoover expressed skepticism of the idea that the Chinese government would listen to the people like that, bringing up the protests in Hong Kong.

The interview has spread around online recently, with Bloomberg facing serious criticisms for offering that defense of China:

