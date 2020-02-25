comScore

Bloomberg’s Attempt at a Joke About Winning Last Debate Falls Extremely Flat

By Josh FeldmanFeb 25th, 2020, 9:38 pm

Michael Bloomberg’s second appearance on the Democratic debate stage started off better than his debut last week, but he took a moment to stop and deliver a joke that just did not work in the room (or out of it).

In the middle of responding to another criticism from Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg wryly remarked: “I really am surprised that all of these, my fellow, uh, contestants up here I guess would be the right word for it, given nobody pays attention to the clock, I’m surprised they show up because I would’ve thought after I did such a good job in beating him last week that they’d be a little afraid to do that.”

So… yeah.

