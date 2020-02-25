Bloomberg’s Attempt at a Joke About Winning Last Debate Falls Extremely Flat

Michael Bloomberg’s second appearance on the Democratic debate stage started off better than his debut last week, but he took a moment to stop and deliver a joke that just did not work in the room (or out of it).

In the middle of responding to another criticism from Elizabeth Warren, Bloomberg wryly remarked: “I really am surprised that all of these, my fellow, uh, contestants up here I guess would be the right word for it, given nobody pays attention to the clock, I’m surprised they show up because I would’ve thought after I did such a good job in beating him last week that they’d be a little afraid to do that.”

So… yeah.

Bloomberg thinking he could save everything by cramming in a self-deprecating joke about how soundly he was thrashed in the last debate and hour into this debate— this is the kind of strategic mind we need in the White House — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 26, 2020

Apparently there is one thing Mike Bloomberg cannot buy: a good joke.#DemDebate — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 26, 2020

We used to like jokes. Then some comedy writer wrote this for Bloomberg and now we don’t. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/zwx3d9vWx1 — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) February 26, 2020

