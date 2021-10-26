GOP Rep. Blames Society’s Problems on ‘Failure To Follow God’s Laws for Morality and His Rules For, and Definition Of, Marriage’

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) turned back the clock in the House of Representatives on Tuesday by claiming that most of society’s ills can be traced to our alleged failure to adhere to god’s morality.

Good was speaking on the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act being debated in the House. Many Republicans have taken exception to the gender identity provisions in the bill.

As one conservative website put it, “The proposal would prohibit programs from providing reasonable safety for women as women — including sex-specific dressing, sleeping, and shower spaces — unless they can prove it’s essential to the program.”

Speaking on the House floor, Good blamed what ails society on a failure to follow the morals put forth in the Bible.

“My colleagues on the other side claim they want to protect the family,” said the congressman from Virginia. “But instead they’ve chosen to attack the very bedrock of our country, the moral principles and the traditional family that hold our families and communities together. In fact, nearly everything that plagues our society can be attributed to a failure to follow god’s laws for morality and his rules for and definition of marriage and family.”

Good accused Democrats try to “inflict more violence on unborn babies’ lives and force taxpayers to fund the murder of unborn life – again, consistent with the goals and objectives of this administration and Democrat majority.”

The congressman concluded, “Violence is already illegal. We Republicans are against it in all forms. This is a matter for local and state law enforcement, and I urge my colleagues to vote against it.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

