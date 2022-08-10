Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice over the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida on Monday.

Armed with a search warrant, agents reportedly sought to retrieve official government documents Trump took with him upon leaving office. Some of the documents, which were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives, are believed to be classified.

“Look, those of us who believe in the rule of law and believe in the Constitution are absolutely furious and we are ready for battle,” Boebert declared on Wednesday’s edition of The Ingraham Angle.” I talk to many of my colleagues and we’re ready to work on this in the House of Representatives.”

The congresswoman said mere oversight would be insufficient to deal with the DOJ.

“We need oversight and we more than that,” she continued. “We need prosecutions. The American people are demanding that. They don’t want just truth. They want accountability.”

Boebert explained she supports Rep. Scott Perry’s articles of impeachment against Garland. Perry, the chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, stated the FBI seized his personal cell phone on Tuesday.

She added that Garland “has used the DOJ to target President Trump and Chairman Perry. Under Garland’s watch, the DOJ resembles the Gestapo more than a justice-seeking agency and he must be impeached.”

Shortly after the raid was announced on Monday, former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon also invoked Nazi Germany’s secret police to describe the search.

“The FBI right now is the Gestapo,” he said. “We need to choke down the FBI and choke down the Justice Department and get to the bottom of who approved this.”

Watch above via Fox News.

