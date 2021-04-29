Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to fully reopen New York City by July 1st during a Thursday morning appearance on Morning Joe.

“Our plan is to fully reopen New York City on July 1st,” de Blasio stated. “We are ready for stores to open, bars to open, offices, theaters, full strength. What we’re seeing, people have gotten vaccinated in extraordinary numbers. 6.3 million vaccinations in New York City to date.”

“We said a month or so ago, it was the variants versus the vaccination, what was going to win, which one was going to win the race,” de Blasio noted, adding “Vaccination is winning this race … 6.3 million vaccinations, COVID is plummeting.”

He went on to tout the plans and appealed for viewers across the nation to visit the city he serves. “This is going to be the summer of New York City. You’re going to see amazing activities, cultural activities coming back. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again.”

“State government and federal government always have a say,” de Blasio added. “But as mayor of New York City, we’re ready to come back and come back strong.”

“We’re focused on the data and the science. That’s how we’ve made every decision, that’s what’s worked. And the data and the science are saying, out loud, it’s time to come back.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

