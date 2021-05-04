BREAKING: House GOP Reportedly Set to Vote Liz Cheney Out of Leadership Next Week

The House Republican conference is set to vote to officially oust Liz Cheney from leadership next week.

There had been rumblings this move would happen, after Cheney repeatedly called out Donald Trump’s big lie about the 2020 election, a lie embraced by members of the Republican party.

And the likelihood of Cheney being ousted from leadership (which failed the last time a vote was called) increased after comments both public and private from House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported Monday night that a vote next week was “more than likely.”

1) A senior House GOP leadership source tells Fox it is “more than likely” there will be vote next week when the House returns to session on the future of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as GOP Conference Chair. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 3, 2021

CNN’s Jamie Gangel, who reported similar Monday, told Jake Tapper Tuesday, “I’m hearing that it’s over, the vote will happen next week, and that they will vote her out.”

Gangel reported that McCarthy and the GOP “have once again caved to Donald Trump.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

