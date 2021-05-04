House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made headlines early Tuesday when he said that he’s heard from colleagues in the GOP caucus who are “concerned” about Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ability to serve as committee chair. As it turns out — the No. 1 House Republican went even further that in comments captured by a hot mic.

Mediaite has obtained audio first reported by Axios in which McCarthy — prior to hitting the air on Fox News Tuesday morning — spoke candidly on his feelings about Cheney.

“I think she’s got real problems,” McCarthy told Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy, as captured by hot mic audio obtained by Mediaite. “I’ve had it with — I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence.”

LISTEN: Mediaite obtained audio of Kevin McCarthy trashing Liz Cheney on a Fox News hot mic pic.twitter.com/y08wuv4JDj — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) May 4, 2021

McCarthy then appears to confirm that Cheney’s spot in the House GOP leadership is very much in jeopardy.

“Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place,” McCarthy said.

When the segment began, McCarthy’s comments were far more muted.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message,” the minority leader said.

Cheney has gone back-and-forth with former President Donald Trump about his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Cheney’s stand against the former president has put her at odds with many in the party.

Until the emergence of this audio, McCarthy had not personally weighed in on Cheney’s standing. His declaration that he has “lost confidence” in the conference chair, though, serves as an ominous sign for Cheney’s prospects of continuing in that role.

