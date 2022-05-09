BREAKING: Indiana Police Capture Alabama Inmate, Guard Shoots Herself After Chase, Rollover Crash

The nationwide search for a female jailer and the inmate she allegedly helped escape from a detention facility in Alabama came to an end Monday in Indiana.

NewsNation reported Monday afternoon police had taken a vehicle off a road in Evansville, Indiana, following a high-speed chase.

Police pursued a vehicle believed to be connected to Casey White, an inmate, and Vicky White, a corrections officer who investigators say helped him escape detention before she left the state with him.

At a press conference, police said the pair was located at a motel following a tip from the public, and fled the scene.

Following a rollover crash, Vicky White was hospitalized, while Casey White surrendered.

Vicky White shot herself, police said, and her condition was described as serious.

#Breaking: Both Vicky White and Casey White are in custody. The Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff confirms Vicky shot herself. She has a serious injury. Casey was also taken to the hospital with a minor injury.https://t.co/XfVwlWBDkJ pic.twitter.com/LENPW00zJQ — FOX59 News (@FOX59) May 9, 2022

Police said Casey White was arrested and is in police custody.

The duo left the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29, after Vicky White told coworkers she was transporting Casey to a local courthouse by herself.

The pair never returned and a nationwide manhunt soon began.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com