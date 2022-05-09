Jesse Watters Claims Abortion Issue ‘Is a Religious War to the Left’

Jesse Watters claimed on Monday that liberals regard abortion as a “religious situation,” despite more than four decades of fervent anti-abortion activism by various religious groups including evangelicals and the Catholic Church.

The cohost made his return to The Five after undergoing back surgery earlier this month and addressed recent protests outside the homes of some Supreme Court justices who appeared poised to strike down Roe v. Wade. Last week Politico published a leaked opinion draft written by Samuel Alito in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization stating that Roe “must be overruled.”

The court’s decision is expected to be officially announced in June.

Before criticizing the protests, Watters noted his past gig as an ambush interviewer.

“I know what people are gonna say,” he began. “‘Watters you went to people’s homes.’ I did. But there’s a difference. I went to elucidate, not to intimidate. There’s one guy with a microphone, shows up asks a polite question, and then leaves, is a lot different than having a mob of angry radical activists screaming at the top of their lungs at nighttime while the kids are home.”

He stated that Democrats plan to make the pending Supreme Court decision the centerpiece of their message for the midterm elections because they have accomplished “nothing” while in power.

“Abortion is sacred to the left,” he continued. “What that means is this is a religious situation. This is a religious war to the left. Nothing means more to them than this abortion situation. So, if you think a molotov cocktail or graffiti or surrounding some justice’s home is a big deal, that’s nothing. Wait until the thing drops this summer, it is going to get so much worse.”

Many abortion opponents cite religion as a motivating factor in their position, and this tracks with the data on the matter. A Pew poll shows a strong correlation between religiosity and opposing abortion. Seventy-three percent of Americans who said their religion is “very important” to them believe abortion should be illegal in all or most cases.

Watch above via Fox News.

