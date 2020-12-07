Phil Griffin Exiting as MSNBC President, To Be Replaced By Rashida Jones

MSNBC is undergoing a change in leadership.

The Wall Street Journal broke news Monday that network president Phil Griffin is being replaced by NBC/MSNBC executive Rashida Jones.

The Journal report notes this would make Jones “the first Black executive to run a major cable news network.”

A memo from NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde said it was Griffin’s decision to step down. Conde praised Griffin for his leadership at the network and confirmed Jones will be starting as network president on February 1st.

“Rashida knows and understands MSNBC, in part because it’s where she started when she first joined NBCU seven years ago. She knows that it is the people who work here that make it great, and she understands its culture. She also appreciates the impact and potential of the brand,” the memo reads.

