President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign.

The president was asked about a new report from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed eleven women. Cuomo has disputed the conclusions of the report, and in part defended himself by saying he’s close with many people — showing photos of himself hugging and kissing various individuals over the years.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said in response to the question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Collins brought up the photos Cuomo featured of himself and other politicians hugging and kissing people in his defense, including photos of the president himself.

“I’m not going to flyspeck this,” the president said. “I’m sure there were some embraces that were totally innocent. But apparently the attorney general decided there were things that weren’t.”

Back in March, the president was asked if he thought Cuomo should resign if the investigation confirms allegations of harassment.

“Yes,” Biden responded. “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com