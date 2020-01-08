Fox News’ Bret Baier took an unusual step on Wednesday by saying Democrats are showing their “Trump Derangement Syndrome” by refusing to concede that President Donald Trump might be taking the right approach to Iran.

Baeir joined Bill Hemmer on America’s Newsroom to react to Trump’s measured address on the situation in Iran and Iraq. Since Trump offered Iran an off-ramp to their aggressive foreign policy after days of escalating tension, Baier assessed that the U.S. government’s sanctions on Iran seem to be having an effect.

As Hemmer spoke about the “red line” Trump set for Iran, he asked Baier what this all means for Iran’s nuclear weapons program “when they now know this is a president who means business.” Baier called it a “significant” development but then he offered some thoughts about why Trump might not get enough props when things go well.

“There is this sense that this president, perhaps, doesn’t get credit when something goes right. Originally, as this all was happening, it was going to be World War III. He started World War III and there’s no strategy here. Now, we saw what Iran did in response. We see what the U.S. is saying in response to that. And you wonder whether Trump Derangement Syndrome factors into some of the responses you hear publicly in Washington.”

“Trump Derangement Syndrome” is a disparaging phrase used to mock people who’ve either gone crazy with their hatred of the president, or have leveled supposedly-groundless criticisms against him. The phrase has been aired on Fox News numerous times between Trump and his allies, but it’s something of a rarity for Fox’s straight newscasters like Baier to invoke it.

Baier has gone on Twitter and responded to those displeased by his use of the phrase:

Thanks for watching. Covering things fairly means you point out the good-the bad & the ugly. Noting when critics make legitimate points & when something goes well or the President looks well positioned after an action or statement-you acknowledge that too-u call balls & strikes https://t.co/7vcowHVzoV — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) January 8, 2020

