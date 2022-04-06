Bret Baier Runs Bizarre Report Suggesting Link Between UFOs and ‘Unexplained Pregnancies’

Wednesday’s edition of Special Report on Fox News aired a bizarre segment featuring newly declassified documents about UFOs. Using the report, the segment contained several questionable – if not fantastical – claims.

Although “UFO” has become synonymous with “alien spacecraft,” the acronym means exactly what it stands for: unidentified flying object. U.S. government officials increasingly prefer the term “UAP,” or, unidentified aerial phenomenon.

“I feel like we should have the X-Files music here, but they say the truth is out there and it might be terrifying,” Bret Baier said to kick off the segment. “A just-uncovered defense department summary of UFO-induced effects ranging from abduction and paralysis, to electrical shocks and even sexual encounters is shocking the world tonight.”

Baier cut to a report by William La Jeunesse, who cited a 1,500-page Pentagon report containing documents previously classified. La Jeunesse stated that the report contains “accounts from witnesses and victims claiming radiation burns, brain damage, even paralysis after close encounters with UAPs.”

La Jeunesse’s report contained an interview with a UFO enthusiast named Jeremy Corbell, who made some strange claims based on the report.

“This is the most haunting of all the reports from my perspective because it shows immunological deficiency, it shows altering human DNA,” Corbell said. “It shows degradation on a cellular level.”

La Jeunesse stated the Pentagon compiled the report in 2010 and it was “released only after a Freedom of Information request. It found sufficient incidents, accidents have been accurately reported, and medical data acquired as to support a hypothesis that some advanced systems are already deployed and opaque to full U.S. Understanding.”

The Fox News reporter added, “The report says humans have been injured from exposure to UFOs, from abductions, and perceived time loss, to sexual encounters and unexplained pregnancies.”

He said the Pentagon is expected to release more documents later this year.

“We will continue to follow this story and get any updates that we can,” Baier said to conclude the strange segment. “We wanted to bring you that report when we had it.”

