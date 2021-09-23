Texas GOP Rep. Says Democrats Want To Replace Americans ‘With a Third World Electorate That Will Be on Welfare’

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) appeared on Newsmax Thursday and claimed that Democrats want to allow more immigrants into the country in an effort to replace “the American electorate.”

In recent weeks, thousands of migrants – many of them Haitians – have gathered at the border in Del Rio, Texas, prompting the media to refocus attention on the southern border. The Biden administration had said it would return migrants to Haiti, but has admitted to allowing many of them to enter the U.S. An increasing number of conservatives have claimed that the administration is refusing to stem the influx because it believes the migrants will eventually be given citizenship and become Democratic voters.

“We’ve seen crimes and they’re fanning out all over the state of Texas,” said Babin. “The Biden administration – is at the taxpayer’s expense – puts them on airplanes and on buses and they go all over the country. They’re overloading our welfare system. We know what the Democrats are up to here. They want open borders. This is exactly their strategy. They want to replace the American electorate with Third World electorate that will be on welfare and public assistance.”

Babin added that Democrats want to put migrants “on a path to citizenship and amnesty, and franchise them with the vote, and they will have a permanent majority.”

The congressman referenced a remark by then-Vice President Joe Biden in 2015 in which he noted the decreasing proportion of White Americans, saying, “That’s not a bad thing. That’s a source of our strength.”

On Wednesday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson played the very clip Babin referenced. Carlson said Biden’s remarks “the language of eugenics.” He even called Biden’s alleged policy “the great replacement,” which is a far-right White ethno-nationalist conspiracy theory first advanced by a French who alleged that elites are seeking to dilute the political power of White people in Europe through immigration.

“We’re supposed to be protected by the federal government from invasion,” said Babin. “And we are being invaded, and have been for eight solid–now going on nine months.”

Babin then called on Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to deploy the National Guard to the border to handle the situation.

