As Donald Trump Jr. finished complaining about Hunter Biden, then defending his step-brother Barron Trump on Fox & Friends, co-host Brian Kilmeade wrapped up the Tuesday morning interview with a bold assertion.

“We just got a chance to witness, possibly, the 46th president of the United States,” Kilmeade said.

Don Jr, who was in the middle of shaking hands with co-host Steve Doocy, started to crack up and told Kilmeade, “Stop it,” as he pointed his finger at him. The Fox & Friends appearance is one of several in the last week, including another attack of Hunter Biden with Laura Ingraham.

Kilmeade’s comments come on the eve of a rally where crowds chanted “46” at Don Jr. after his father, President Donald Trump, introduced the 42-year-old in New Hampshire.

Some people in the audience chant 46 when Jr. comes on stage pic.twitter.com/FDfHL19UDQ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 11, 2020

The interview opened with Kilmeade bringing up the chants from Monday night, in which Don Jr. called them “humbling.”

Similar chants also showered him in October when rally-goers in San Antonio shouted “2024” at Don Jr. At the time, he yelled back, “Let’s worry about 2020 first!”

Don Jr. has not yet said if he would run in the 2024 Election, but a January poll of 1,854 Republicans by Axios and SurveyMonkey has him second among Republican candidates in four years, only behind Vice President Mike Pence.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]