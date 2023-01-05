Brian Kilmeade Calls McCarthy Holdouts ‘Insurrectionists,’ Then Scrambles to Take it Back: ‘Probably Shouldn’t Use That Word’

Brian Kilmeade can — at times— be fairly described as a loose cannon. And in the curious world of opinion-based television programming, that is a feature, not a bug. (And, in the event you question that logic, please consider cable news morning show ratings.)

Kilmeade’s off-the-cuff and unpolished-cum-authentic broadcast style was on full display Thursday morning when he derided the “Never Kevin” set of the twenty or so House Republicans refusing to support Rep. Kevin McCarthy as “insurrectionists.” Fortunately for Kilmeade, he heard that word come out of his mouth and immediately walked it back, took Steve Doocy’s “saboteur” suggestion and proceeded with his larger point,

Why is that fortunate for Kilmeade? Because since Jan. 6, 2021, the word “insurrectionist” has become loaded with political meaning and has been seen as an unfair word by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who attacked the Capitol in trying to overturn the 202o election. In other words, failed at an insurrection.

Take, for example, the reaction to this clip from exiled cable news commentator Emerald Robinson who tweeted the clip and added, “The folks at @foxnews can’t help but admit they’re uniparty swamp rats. Are you listening yet?”

I can say with certainty that Fox News talent is delighted to be on the opposite side of any political debate with Robinson, who was fired last year from Newsmax for posting anti-Covid vaccine conspiracies and since took a job with unhinged election conspiracist and pillow magnate Mike Lindell.

Watch above via Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.