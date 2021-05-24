Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade went off on China while insinuating that Dr. Anthony Fauci dishonestly tamped down speculation about the origins of the coronavirus.

On Monday’s Fox & Friends, Kilmeade delivered a tangent on China’s lack of transparency throughout investigations into the pandemic’s origin, groaning “there is such little curiosity as to how it started.” He connected this to The Wall Street Journal’s report on intelligence that researchers from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019, which gives implicit, circumstantial credence to the Covid lab-leak theory.

“If it came from a bat who bit another crazy animal and someone ate it, why is the Wuhan lab — who is doing some very risky research — why are three workers coming down with this virus and why do we have to beg China to tell us the truth?” Kilmeade asked.

Steve Doocy went on by noting that Fauci has been dismissive over the course of the pandemic to the notion that the coronavirus came from a laboratory as opposed to emerging naturally. In a recent comment to Politifact, however, Fauci said he was “not convinced” about the natural emergence theory, and China should be further investigated.

“Now he’s curious,” Kilmeade snarked. “Couldn’t he have backed up Donald Trump when he said that from the podium?”

Ainsley Earhardt added that Fauci “keeps flip-flopping” and “I don’t understand why he is the leading expert on this because everything he says, he changes.” Kilmeade disagreed with Earhardt as he claimed “I think Dr. Fauci knows the whole time there was an excellent chance there was a lab leak.”

“He just is now realizing ‘I can’t duck this anymore’,” Kilmeade added.

“Why would he lie about it then?” Earhardt asked.

“Because he thought it would never come down to it,” he said. He based that on what conservatives have been saying about how the Wuhan Institute received funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases through a third party.

